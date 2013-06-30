Jessica Simpson gives birth to baby boy Ace Knute Johnson with fiance Eric Johnson

By Us Weekly

Maxwell's baby brother has arrived! Jessica Simpson and fiance Eric Johnson have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Ace Knute Johnson, her rep tells Us Weekly exclusively. Little Ace was born in Los Angeles via scheduled C-section on Sunday, June 30, the rep adds.

"Ace Knute (pronounced Ka-nute) Johnson has arrived! Mom and baby are doing great," her rep tells Us. "Jessica, Eric and Maxwell are thrilled to welcome the new addition to their family."

The singer, 32, and Johnson, 33, are already parents to daughter Maxwell, nearly 14 months. Us exclusively revealed in November 2012 that Simpson was pregnant again just seven months after Maxwell's birth; Us also broke news in February that Simpson planned on naming her child "Ace." (Ace's middle name honors dad Eric's Swedish paternal grandfather, Knute Johnson.)

In true Jessica fashion, the "Fashion Star" mentor accidentally confirmed the sex of her second baby-to-be to back in March. "The crazy thing is I never knew a wiener could make me nauseous," she joked of her morning sickness. After realizing her mistake, Simpson added, "Well, I guess I just told the world that I'm having a boy!"

And gender wasn't the only difference for pregnancy number two. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on March 7, Simpson shared that "this pregnancy is the complete opposite. Like with Maxwell, I felt amazing. Like I could do everything, eat everything. Do whatever I wanted. I had a lot of energy," she recalled. "This time around . . . I'm like exhausted. Eating Tums. That's my snack of choice."

At the Weight Watchers spokeswoman's April 14 baby shower, she "was telling friends she wanted to get married a few months after the baby is born," the source told Us. "Jessica said, 'Let's have this wedding already before I get pregnant with another one!'"

