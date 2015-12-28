Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, plus more celebrity weddings to expect in 2016

Based on the slew of celebrity engagements that happened in 2015, there's a good chance we'll be seeing quite a few star-studded weddings in 2016! Join us as we take a look at the likely brides and grooms, starting with "Chicago Fire" star Taylor Kinney, who proposed to longtime girlfriend Lady Gaga on Valentine's Day with a huge heart-shaped sparkler. Wouldn't it be great if they marked their next V-day with a trip to the altar? Keep reading to check out more possible nuptials...

