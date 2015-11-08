Mariah Carey and James Packer are taking their relationship to the next level.

According to TMZ, Mimi moved into her billionaire boyfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., shortly after her Halloween party, making a new home for herself there, complete with her own furniture and other belongings.

The lovebirds have reportedly been dating for about five months, and made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this fall.

"It's fun, I'm not gonna lie," the singer gushed to ET when asked about the romance.

Mariah split from Nick Cannon last year and have both said they're committed to amicably co-parenting their 4-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

James, who inherited much of his fortune from his father, was linked to Miranda Kerr following his own divorce announcement in 2013.