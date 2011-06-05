Nikki Reed Engaged To 'American Idol' alum

WENN

"Twilight" star Nikki Reed is engaged after a whirlwind romance with "American Idol" wannabe Paul McDonald.

Sporting a ring on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night, Reed told reporters the singer is "the one" and sources have confirmed to E! Online that McDonald has proposed.

The couple was spotted together looking for jewelry at the Topanga Days festival in California last weekend, but Reed wasn't wearing her new ring at the event, suggesting McDonald, who made it to the top eight of the most recent season of "Idol," proposed during the week.

The singer confirmed he was dating Reed in April, telling Access Hollywood she was "super cool and supportive."

McDonald said his famous girlfriend was quietly glad when he was voted off "Idol," stating, "She is actually pumped. She said, 'Dude, you finally get to do your thing and be yourself and be the artist you are.' She is happy about the whole situation. She has been nothing but cool to me."

