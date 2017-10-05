Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might already be engaged, plus more romance updates

Another week, another batch of romance updates. It's news that shouldn't surprise anyone who has been paying attention: Friends believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might already be engaged! "I think it's already happened but they're holding the news back until she has finished on 'Suits,'" a source told Us Weekly in an Oct. 3 report. "I've never seen them happier. It's amazing." After the couple made their first official public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto last week, Prince Harry hung out with Meghan's mother, Doria Radlan, in a private suite during the closing ceremonies, where he was also seen kissing Meghan. It was also reported that Harry visited the actress on the set of her show, which shoots in Toronto, before the Invictus Games. If they're keeping secrets, there is some historical precedent here: Prince William and Duchess Kate were quietly engaged a month prior to the official announcement in 2010. Now keep reading for more celebrity romance updates this week...

RELATED: Prince Harry's romance retrospective