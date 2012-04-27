Prince William and Duchess Kate Celebrate One Year of Marriage

Prince William Duchess Kate

By Molly McGonigle

It may not seem like it, but it's been a whole year since the world sat captivated, watching William and Kate swap wedding vows and share that balcony smooch on April 29, 2011. From their summer travels to charity functions to the Queen's Jubilee, these two lovebirds have had no shortage of fun activities to keep them on the go. Click through to see what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did during their first year as husband and wife.

April 29, 2011, wasn't just a big day for William and Kate, but also for the billions of people who tuned in worldwide to watch their special day. After the pomp and circumstance of the wedding and balcony scene, their close friends and family attended a big bash with lots of dancing and revelry. A few weeks later, the couple honeymooned in Seychelles.