Rachel Zoe Debuts Son, Skylar, at Hollywood Bash

Reporting by UsWeekly

New mom Rachel Zoe had the most darling accessory on hand at a bash at SoHo House in West Hollywood on Tuesday: her infant son!

With husband (and proud papa!) Rodger Berman at her side, the celeb stylist, 39, was all smiles holding her little boy, Skyler Morrison Berman.

The "Rachel Zoe Project" star gave birth to Skyler on March 23 of this year.

Born in Los Angeles, the fashionable tot weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long. "Mom and Dad 'LITERALLY' could not be happier or more in love with their son!" the first-time parents (married since 1998) said in a statement.

And little Skyler is already rocking high-end gear. En route to a manicure in Beverly Hills on June 14, Zoe pushed her little guy in a limited-edition Bugaboo-Missoni Cameleon stroller, which has a sticker price of $1,298.

