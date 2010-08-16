Romance Report for Aug. 16: Raves, Rumors & Revelations

By Kat Giantis

Katie Holmes is five years into her rumor-dogged relationship with Tom Cruise, and it's long past time for her well-rehearsed domestic-bliss script to get a polish. In a sit-down with New York magazine, Katie not only tries to convince us that 4-year-old Suri emerged as a fashionista before her second birthday, but she's also still acting starstruck about her career-dinged hubby.

When asked whether she'd ever work with her less vertical half, the actress rhapsodizes, "Well, we do collaborate on everything at home. But I mean, he's Tom Cruise! His body of work is incredible. Every movie he's done has done really well. I look back, and everything's a classic. I definitely come home and say to him, 'So, imagine a scene … how would you play it?' And he's helpful and sweet and gracious. He's quite an incredible human being."

Now, see, this would be far more believable if she just toned it down a little, 'cause "Knight and Day"? Not a classic. Also, she could mention how Tom is the bee's knees but still does those annoying, if humanizing, little things that husbands do, like, say, leaving his "I Love Scientology" T-shirt on the floor instead of putting it in the laundry basket.

As for the constant scrutiny surrounding their relationship, Holmes acknowledges, "It's there: It's one of those things ... It must seem weird, I guess, having so many people watching. It is weird. I get it. But you just, you know, smile and nod."

