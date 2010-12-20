Romance Report for Dec. 20: Teases & Bikinis

By Kat Giantis

Nothing warms the cockles of our cold, cold heart like young people in love, especially when we see them graduate to their first photo op. Amid repeated assurances that they're just good buddies, Justin Bieber, 16, and Selena Gomez, 18, offered up shy smiles as paparazzi snapped them strolling in Miami on Saturday ahead of his concert at the American Airlines Arena.

"They were teasing and laughing and skipping around," a source tells People mag, "and at one point Justin had his arm around Selena."

Still, the well-coiffed pair seemed to be trying hard to avoid a repeat of their caught-on-camera coziness during an IHOP outing in Philadelphia a few days back. "It was pancakes. Who doesn't like pancakes?" Selena downplayed to MTV News. "That's all it is. All innocent."

After the Biebs' show, which brought out Johnny Depp and his two kids, the popster was photographed escorting Gomez (innocently, of course) onto his tour bus.

