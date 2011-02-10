Romance Report for Feb. 10: Pleas and Problems

By Kat Giantis

Pete Wentz apparently wasn't the one chafing from the old ball and chain. TMZ reports that it was Ashlee Simpson who pulled the plug on their nearly three-year union, despite her husband's attempts to talk her out of filing for divorce.

Pete, say sources, "absolutely did not want to end his marriage."

If true, that means Ashlee has more in common with big sister Jessica than just getting hitched without a prenup: When Jess decided to divorce Nick Lachey in 2005, he reportedly pleaded with her to reconsider. She did not.

As for what caused Pete and Ashlee's marital rift, theories include the musician's supposedly "erratic" behavior; the couple's unhappiness over settling down so young; Ashlee's resentment over Pete being on the road and away from her and 2-year-old son Bronx; and the all-purpose "growing apart" excuse.

And while a source assures People mag that the split is amicable, another insider snipes to the Chicago Sun-Times, "To be blunt, Pete is a helluva lot smarter than Ashlee. … After a while I think she realized she just couldn't keep up with him in a lot of areas."

Either way, "It's a really sad situation because they do genuinely love each other," a spy sighs to RadarOnline. "But they just want totally different things in life, and neither one is willing to compromise."

