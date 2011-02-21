Romance Report for Feb. 21: Kisses and Kiss-Offs

By Kat Giantis

Could there be a new couple a-brewing? "Glee" star Matthew "Mr. Schuester" Morrison held hands with actress-cum-"Daily Show" scourge Olivia Munn while watching the New York Rangers battle the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. With the camera focused on them, the pair kissed, whispered in each other's ears, and generally cuddled up in the cold air. At one point, the actor nibbled on the brunette's arm, while she made a kissy-face with his lips.

Still, based on the body language, Morrison seemed a wee bit bored with the whole scene, although maybe one of Munn's "Daily Show" reports was just playing on the JumboTron. Olivia was recently linked to Justin Timberlake (denied all around) and previously dated Chris Pine, while Morrison brushed off reports last October that he was dating Timberlake's ex, Cameron Diaz.

