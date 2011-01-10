Romance Report for Jan. 10: Baby Talk and Spit Swaps

By Kat Giantis

Has the stork provided Khloe Kardashian with the perfect, poopy-pantsed ratings-grabber for her upcoming reality show with hubby Lamar Odom? A source claims to the New York Post that the newly copper-topped starlet "has been hiding a telltale bump behind flowing dresses and oversized handbags."

Khloe and Lamar have been talking about procreating ever since their whirlwind, E!-sponsored September 2009 nuptials (the Los Angeles Lakers star has two kids with a former flame), and the timing certainly would be convenient.

According to an insider, the couple could be "followed by the cameras through her pregnancy and as they have their first child," who will undoubtedly be born vertically blessed and addicted to the spotlight. Khloe remains mum on the bun-in-the-oven rumblings.

