Romance Report for Jan. 14

By Kat Giantis

Has Ryan Reynolds been playing doting uncle to Sandra Bullock's 1-year-old son, Louis? "Ryan loves Louis, and Louis always smiles when Ryan's around," a source relays to Us Weekly. Bullock is supposedly grinning, too. "Sandra loves the idea of Louis having a good male role model in his life," a spy adds to PopEater. "They play together for hours."

And even though both camps have repeatedly and loudly insisted that the "Proposal" co-stars are just friends following their New Year's Eve hang-time, the rumor mill remains eager for a hookup.

"Ryan loves children and has always wanted to be a dad," pipes in a pal of the actor, who supposedly wanted kids with estranged wife Scarlett Johansson. "Having a little baby around has made Ryan realize that life isn't about making movies and money. It's about surrounding yourself with love."

This week, Bullock surrounded herself with layers and fake fur as she and Louis headed out in the New York snow.

