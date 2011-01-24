Romance Report for Jan. 24: Hints, Heinies and Hookups

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian knows what it takes to goose the ratings for her new reality show: a nice, juicy baby rumor. Just hours before the premiere of "Kourtney & Kim Take New York," the increasingly uncanny valley-like brunette, 30, tweeted a childhood picture of basketball beau Kris Humphries. Her caption: "I want my son to look like this!" Rather than backing away slowly and changing his phone number, the New Jersey Nets player responded with enthusiasm, tweeting back, "Hmmm, I think I can help you out." The alphabetically compatible pair was first linked in late November, and Humphries has reportedly been spied shopping for rings. "He's a really good guy," Kim told Wendy Williams last week, "and I think that for once I've really taken my time."

