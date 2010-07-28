Romance Report for July 28: Make-Outs, Hookups and More

By Kat Giantis

Most people would feel kinda embarrassed to get their PDA on in front of their parents. Jessica Simpson, alas, isn't most people. Us Weekly says the starlet tongue-wrestled with beau-of-two-months Eric Johnson during a recent tequila- and margarita-fueled outing with her mom and some pals at New York eatery Dos Caminos. "Couldn't believe how affectionate they were in front of her [mother]," marvels a spy, who says the squeezes "made out a few times" after everyone finished eating (it was considerate of them to wait until they were sure no one's appetite would be ruined). "He always had a hand on her back, was touching her hair and kissing her head," relays the witness. "She looked super happy. And he was very attentive to her. They looked like they've been dating for ages." This is the second time this month Jess has gotten touchy-feely with the former NFL player in proximity to a parental unit. While celebrating her 30th birthday on a yacht in Capri, Italy, she straddled Johnson just a few feet away from dad Joe. Click "next" for more ...

