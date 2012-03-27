Romance Report for March 27: Robsten Venture Out and More

By Kat Giantis

Now that "Hunger Games" has become the hottest franchise around, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart may be getting a little more comfortable stepping out in public (or at least not worrying as much about being torn to bits by a rabid group of Twi-hards).

On Monday night in Los Angeles, the erstwhile Bella and Edward were snapped hanging outside a club with friends during an apparent meet-up with Katy Perry, who was reportedly shooting footage for an upcoming concert film. The rendezvous comes a few weeks after Us Weekly reported that Pattinson had been texting and calling his popster pal daily following her December split from Russell Brand.

While chitchatting with pals, Rob was photographed offering both his hand and his baseball cap to Kristen.

Two days earlier, Robsten chowed down with pals at Soho House, reports Hollywood Life. For anyone whose turn-ons include knowing the culinary habits of the stars (no judgment), they split a plate of mac and cheese. For dessert, they ordered cookies, one of which Rob apparently hand-fed to Kristen.

"Kristen was giggling. And Rob had a huge grin on his face. It was really adorable," says a spy. "They always seem really happy, but last Saturday night they looked ecstatic, like they were celebrating something. They made a few toasts and were laughing a lot."

According to the eyewitness, Pattinson picked up the check and left a "generous" tip. He and Stewart then worked off the meal with a game of pool before checking out a performance by musician friend Marcus Foster.

"They just look like they are so in love," sighs the snitch. "It's really sweet."

Keep reading for the latest romance news on the aforementioned Katy ...