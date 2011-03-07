Romance Report for March 7: Sweet Tweets and Baby Talk

By Kat Giantis

Did you feel the disturbance in the tween Force on Sunday? As if million of voices cried out in terror before swearing merciless revenge? Blame it on the three little words tweeted by Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez: "I miss you."

It's the latest relationship-legitimizing move by the fresh-faced squeezes, who also posed together (in matching outfits, no less) at Vanity Fair's post-Oscar shindig, a red-carpet coming out that followed a romantic, but seemingly G-rated, getaway to the St. Regis Monarch Beach resort in Dana Point, Calif. There, the well-coiffed popster, 17, and the winsome starlet, 18, were seen holding hands and strolling on the beach, in between holing up in a $6,000-a-night, two-bedroom presidential suite complete with butler.

The wholesome PDA continued last week as Bieber celebrated his birthday by kissing and hugging Gomez during a shopping trip.

Of course, Justin's 140-character-or-less mushiness might have been slightly more romantic if he hadn't followed it up with four more tweets, all saying "I miss you," including one to his manager. Selena's response: "I miss all of y'all."

