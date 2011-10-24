Romance Report for Oct. 24: Why J.Lo Cried, and More

By Kat Giantis

We should have known Jennifer Lopez wouldn't waste her precious tears on any of her many, many exes. Sources tell TMZ that J.Lo's attention-grabbing onstage breakdown during her performance Saturday was due to her kids, not her backup dancers dressed up like former flames Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck and Diddy.

Seems she lost it during a love song mash-up after seeing a photo of 3-year-old twins Max and Emme flash on the screen above her.

And it wasn't just any photo: The touching image featured the tots posing with their mom in her Gucci ad. Sappiness, thy name is J.Lo.

But the kid theory doesn't track with Us Weekly, which says her crying jag was caused by the doppelganger of Anthony.

"It was the Marc part of the montage which choked her up," says a Lopez insider. "Part of her dislikes him so much. But another part still loves him in a way. ... She's going through a whole array of emotions right now."

No word on whether one of those emotions is passion brought on by her recent together-time with Bradley Cooper.

The official waterworks explanation from J.Lo?

"I think that [the audience] felt what I felt, which is, you know, I'm just a girl, just like everybody else, trying to find my way," she tells "Access Hollywood," adding to Extra, "My life goes great, and it goes not great sometimes."

Plus, she spotted her mommy: "I didn't see her the whole time, until this one moment, and I was a little bit emotional."