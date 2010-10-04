Romance Report for Oct. 4: Robsten Snuggle Up and More

By Kat Giantis

Good news for Robsten fans: Robert Pattinson has shaved his Hagrid-like beard, and Kristen Stewart is reaping the cheek-to-cheek benefits of his clean, close shave. E! Online reports the "Twilight" duo turned on the PDA as they hit Los Angeles hot spot Soho House with pals on Saturday night. "They were staring at each other throughout dinner and kept stealing quick kisses from one another during the night," tattles a spy. "Rob's arm was around her for most of dinner and they kept looking at each other and giggling throughout the evening. They are definitely into each other." The pair were seemingly eager to catch up on lost cuddle-time, curtailed of late with Stewart filming "On the Road" and Pattinson jetting to London. "They were by each other's sides the entire night," continues the eyewitness, who apparently stared at them the entire night. "Everyone was laughing and having a good time together, but you could tell Rob was doting on Kristen and making sure she was comfortable." Read on for more couples news ...

