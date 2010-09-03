Romance Report for Sept. 3: Britney Goes to the Chapel

By Kat Giantis

How did Britney Spears spend her Maui vacation? She worked on her tan, slipped on a host of teeny bikinis, cozied up to boyfriend Jason Trawick, and -- ruh-roh -- checked out a wedding chapel. That last nugget comes courtesy of People magazine, which says the twice-married popster also got misty while watching a vow-swap that was being held in view of her hotel balcony. But a source insists that Britney, 28, and Jason, 38, who have been on-again and off-again for more than a year, aren't looking to get hitched anytime soon. "They're really taking things day by day and really enjoying their time," says the insider. You'll recall that Spears, who remains under a conservatorship (technically, that means she can't get married without dad Jamie's say-so), recently called BS on a tabloid report that claimed she wanted to have a double-wedding with little sis Jamie Lynn. Trawick, who used to be Brit-Brit's agent but now appears to spend his days working on his rippled six-pack, "really cares for her," says another spy, "deeply cares for the kids and loves her."

