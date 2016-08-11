Romance report: Justin Bieber & Sofia Richie take a hike, Christie Brinkley is single & more

Has Justin Bieber found love again? The 22-year-old "Sorry" singer is rumored to be dating Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie, 17. As seen in this photo, Justin and Sofia were spotted on a morning hike together in Hollywood, California, on Aug. 10, 2016. Later that day, they boarded a private plane together. And earlier in the week, they were snapped holding hands in Laguna Beach, California. While all signs point to Justin and Sofia being an item, neither party has addressed a romantic relationship. But they're not the only rumored romance making headlines this week! Wonderwall.com is breaking down the latest celeb hookups and breakups, so keep reading for more!

