Taylor Kinney has reportedly moved on from Lady Gaga, plus more romance updates

When Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney split in July 2016 after five years together following a Valentine's Day 2015 engagement, our hearts broke. And now a new report claims Taylor has moved on. On Oct. 25, Page Six reported that the "Chicago Fire" star has been "quietly dating a 26-year-old girl from South Philadelphia, Alanna DiGiovanni." Taylor and Alanna -- who's described as "a former Atlantic City bottle-service waitress who now works in radiology" at a local hospital -- recently attended a Formula 1 race and Taylor Swift's concert in Austin, Texas, and she's visited him on the set of his TV show, reports Page Six. But Taylor isn't the only star with a romance update this week! Keep reading for the latest on more celeb hookups, breakups and gossip...

