Romance Retrospective: Cameron Diaz

By Drew Mackie

Cameron Diaz has been turning heads ever since she came into the spotlight in 1994's "The Mask." And while we can all remember this blond beauty's onscreen romances, we might not be able to name all of her real-life loves. You see, this "Green Hornet" star is highly skilled at evading paparazzi, and even some of her big-name flings might have flown under the radar. Have a look though a collection of Cameron's conquests over the years.

