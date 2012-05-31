Romance Retrospective: Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

By Stacie Anthony

On June 2, 2012, Drew Barrymore tied the knot with Will Kopelman, in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, Calif. From their first courtside smooch to a surprise engagement, click through as we take a stroll down memory lane to relive how this lucky twosome fell madly in love.

Meet Drew's New Love

Before being linked to Drew in February 2011, Boston University Alum Will Kopelman lived a relatively average, under-the-radar life. The son of a former Chanel CEO, Arie Kopelman, whose mother's name, ironically, is Coco. Will made a successful living as an art consultant for prestigious clients ranging from Robert Pattinson to Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard. And it's no wonder that nature-loving Drew took a shine to her fiancé. In his free time, Will's been known to hit the slopes with a snowboard in tow.