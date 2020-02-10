Stars who broke up on or around Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day might be a holiday that's meant to celebrate love, but it's also a popular time for breakups -- and the rich and famous aren't immune to cruelly timed heartbreak. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the stars who saw their romances come to a tragic end right around the romantic holiday... like Lady Gaga, who had a blue Valentine's Day in 2019. Days after she attended the 2019 Grammy Awards solo on Feb. 10 -- without her engagement ring -- news emerged that she and fiancé Christian Carino, who was also her agent, had split. Keep reading for more stars who went through similarly unfortunately timed breakups...

