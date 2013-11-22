The biggest celebrity hookups and breakups of 2013
By Kat Giantis
Unbroken? Not so much. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have had Twi-Hards riding a rollercoaster of emotions following her caught-on-camera tryst with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders. The pair's post-dalliance reconciliation and subsequent coziness hit the skids in May, when they broke things off after three-plus years of unsteady togetherness. Reunion rumors continued through the fall, despite the actor's rumored wooing of Dylan Penn, the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright. As for Sanders, his wife, actress Liberty Ross, filed for divorce in January.
