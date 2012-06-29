Tom & Katie: A Look Back
By Rebecca Silverstein
For five years, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have been one of Hollywood's golden couples. But in a move that's as surprising as their initial hookup, TomKat has decided to call it quits. Keep clicking to take a look back at the way they were.
In spring 2005, Tom and Katie had their first date in true Hollywood style: a sushi dinner aboard his private jet, followed by a motorcycle trip to the beach. Their whirlwind romance took off from there. It was all a dream come true for Katie, who had told Seventeen magazine during her "Dawson's Creek" days that she grew up wanting to marry Tom.
