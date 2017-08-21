Unusual celebrity wedding venues

Sometimes, tying the knot doesn't mean a drive to the neighborhood chapel! Celebrities, ever so eager to buck tradition, have picked some truly offbeat settings for their weddings over the years. Take Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, for instance! Though they opted for a pretty typical wedding in 2007 on a private ranch for their first ceremony, when it came time for the two to renew their wedding vows a few years later, it was anything but ordinary! The husband and wife had a very specific time frame and location -- at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2011, on the corner of 11th Avenue and 11th Street in New York City. The two are still happily married. Keep reading to see the other strange places stars have tied the knot!

