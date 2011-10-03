Who Said It? Romance Edition

Carrie Underwood and Tony Romo

By Jon Warech

Celebrities say the darndest things when they are in love, recently broken up with, or caught canoodling with a rapper -- especially if they are promoting a movie. Just recently, Brad Pitt made a few extra bucks for "Moneyball" by telling Parade that he "wasn't living an interesting life" while married to Jennifer Aniston. What a romantic. Scroll through and guess which other celebs know a thing or two about love.

They both caught heat from sports fans while dating Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, but only one told Esquire this gem:

"Point blank, he is about football. I don't know if it's that I'm not quite his type or whatever, but I don't think he's at the point in his life where he would be willing to sacrifice football. He hated so much that people thought that he was paying more attention to me and that was causing him to not do well.''

