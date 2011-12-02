Year in Review: Celeb PDA 2011

Selena Gomez Justin Bieber

A picture says a thousand words and, well, sometimes those thousand words can say a whole lot about love. Let's reflect back on 2011's precious moments by looking at the good, the bad and the ugly PDA from Tinseltown's finest who boldly showed their love for the world to see.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber share a moment on the red carpet, making a million Jelena fans swoon simultaneously.