Year in Review: Celebrity Babies of 2012

By Jed Dreben

From movies to memes, celebrities deliver up a lot of unforgettable stuff each year. But one thing always sooths even the hardest core fans... the arrival of those celebri-babies. Another Holly-year is coming to a close, so let's take a look back at all those little stars of tomorrow who arrived in 2012.

Parents: Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z

Newborn: Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce and Jay-Z are consistently first in just about, well, everything: business, fashion, music, um, attempted baby name trademarking? On January 7, the mega-power couple welcomed the first in line to the Knowles-Carter empire and the first big celebri-baby of 2012. Hey, even family friend President Obama offered parenting advice.