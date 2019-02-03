You don't always need a ring to prove you're in love.

Courteney Cox made that clear on Friday, Feb. 1, when she shared a variety of posts from her latest visit to England, where her boyfriend Johnny McDaid lives, according to the Daily Mail.

The trip comes on the heels of Courteney's announcement on "Ellen" last week that she and Johnny have called off their engagement.

Though she said the pair's marriage plans have changed, she also assured viewers she and the Snow Patrol frontman remain very much "together."

In the same appearance, Courteney also announced she was finally going to join Instagram to promote a new show. (Ellen being Ellen, the host and comic responded by staging a "Friends" reunion photo shoot to aid in Courteney's image options as she got her new page off the ground.

A few days later, Courtney headed across the pond to see Johnny, who made his way onto her IG feed shortly after she arrived.

Sharing a photo of the rocker looking out across a field, Courtney wrote, "Arrived in England...gorgeous."

She later updated fans and followers on Instagram Stories, letting them know she was spending her "1st night back in London," Monica Gellar-style -- by roasting a chicken.

"Chickens are different in england. just saying they don't have very strong legs. idk why? the rain? no one gets out?" the actress joked, sharing posts from her kitchen endeavors.

As for her relationship, it sounds like things have improved on that front since she and Johnny ditched plans to say "I do."

"We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together and it's actually better than it was before. Everything's better," she told Ellen, admitting that it was an "expensive relationship" thanks to the trans-Atlantic flights.

The two started dating back in 2013. A year later, they were engaged -- and a few months after that, they reportedly spit. They reunited in 2016.

Courtney also shares a daughter, Coco, 14, with her ex-husband David Arquette.