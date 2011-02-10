Favorite Fictional Bands

By Drew Mackie

This Sunday, the Grammy Awards will honor the most outstanding musicians of 2010. Today, however, Wonderwall gives a shout-out to some bands that don't always get the respect they deserve on grounds that they're not real, in one sense or another. But that doesn't mean they can't rock.

Gorillaz

Recommended Tracks: "Feel Good Inc.," "Dare" and "Plastic Beach."

The brainchild of Blur frontman Damon Albarn and the only band on this list to actually win a Grammy, Gorillaz features four cartoon bandmembers who live in an alternate universe. They can't sign autographs, and their live performances rely heavily on multimedia displays, but their songs are catchier than most of those played by musicians of the non-cartoon variety.

