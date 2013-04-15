'Insane Behavior': Ozzy denies divorce but fesses up to drinking, drugs

Ozzy Sharon Osbourne

For the last few days, the rumor mill has been a-cranking with rumblings that it's over for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne after 31 years of marriage. But on Monday, the rehabbed rocker-cum-reality star denied the split rumors, and instead revealed that he had fallen off the wagon.

"For the last year-and-a-half I have been drinking and taking drugs," he confessed on Facebook. "I was in a very dark place and was an ass---- to the people I love most, my family. However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober."

And even though Sharon, 60, has reportedly moved out of the family's Los Angeles home and into the Beverly Hills Hotel, Ozzy, 64, insists their often-tumultuous union isn't over.

"Just to set the record straight, Sharon and I are not divorcing," he explained. "I'm just trying to be a better person."

Specifically, a better person than the one who's made life difficult for those closest to him.

"I would like to apologize to Sharon, my family, my friends and my [Black Sabbath] bandmates for my insane behavior during this period," said Osbourne, whose addiction issues -- and those of kids Jack and Kelly -- are well-known (he has no memory of trying to strangle Sharon in 1989 after a vodka binge). "And my fans."

His "insane behavior" coincided with a particularly emotional time for the family: Sharon underwent a double mastectomy; Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis; Kelly was rushed to the hospital after suffering a seizure; and Ozzy himself was injured in a house fire.

"I'm tired of being that crazy [bleeped]-up person," Osbourne said in 2011, as he acknowledged using drugs and alcohol while shooting "The Osbournes" for MTV. "It wasn't fun being [bleeped] up all the time."

