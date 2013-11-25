Gwyneth Paltrow's holiday collection costs $23K, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us

By Jessica Wedemeyer

It seems our favorite celebrities are constantly finding ways to prove to the world that they're practically a different species -- from dropping unfathomable amounts of cash on household items to engaging in what, for the average human being, would be considered insane behavior. Alas, stars are nothing like us -- keep reading for several examples why.

Their holiday gift collection will set you back $23K

Here we Goop again. Gwyneth Paltrow is furthering her campaign for Most Out of Touch Celebrity on the Planet by offering a holiday gift collection on her lifestyle and e-commerce blog that totals a whopping $23,000. Her recommended stocking stuffers include a $105 deck of cards and a $6,000 culinary set. (We won't even get into how many months of rent that equals for the average American.) With that kind of excessive behavior, Gwynnie shouldn't be surprised if she ends up with coal rather than ridiculously overpriced playing cards in her stocking this year.