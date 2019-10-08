Hailey Bieber quotes the Bible after Taylor Swift fan tiff, plus more news

Hailey Bieber wants everyone to get along after Taylor Swift fan tiff

Hailey Bieber wants to increase the peace! And we're guessing she has Swifties in mind ... Us Weekly reports the newly married model shared a quote from the Bible on Monday, Oct. 7, that seemed to be a reaction to some flack she and Justin Bieber caught after he reenacted the hilariously weepy video of Taylor Swift eating a banana while still doped up on post-surgery pain meds. Taylor's mom sent the video to Jimmy Fallon, who showed it when she appeared on "The Tonight Show," so one would think it was fair game for Justin to tease -- and equally fair for Hailey to have a chuckle over it, as she did in the video Justin shared of him having a similar banana experience. Taylor's fans were still fiercely protective of the singer, though, and went after both Hailey and Justin. At first, Hailey apologized but told one fan not to waste their energy being angry at someone they don't even know. Then on Monday, Hailey added this quote to her Insatgram feed: "How wonderful, how beautiful, when brothers and sisters get along!" the quote posted to the 22-year-old's Instagram Stories read. "It's like costly anointing oil flowing down head and beard, Flowing down Aaron's beard, flowing down the collar of his priestly robes. It's like the dew on Mount Hermon flowing down the slopes of Zion. Yes, that's where God commands the blessing, ordains eternal life. Psalm 133:1-3."

