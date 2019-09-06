ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 1-7, 2019

"Dancing With the Stars" Season 28 cast announced

On Aug. 29, ABC released the first photos of the cast of Season 28 of "Dancing With the Stars." Competing for the Mirrorball Trophy will be former "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown, former basketball star Lamar Odom, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, former NFL star Ray Lewis, "Queer Eye" culture expert Karamo Brown, "The Office" actress Kate Flannery, "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek, country singer Lauren Alaina, "Kenan & Kel" alum Kel Mitchell and supermodel Christie Brinkley. They'll be partnered up with professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.

