Katherine Heigl shows off her bump at 19 weeks, plus more news

A vote for Hillary is ... a vote for a nude Mark Ruffalo?

Many Americans agree the upcoming presidential election is no laughing matter. Which leaves us no choice but to assume that when, as Julianne Moore puts it in a new video campaign for Hillary Clinton, "a s--- ton of famous people" promise Mark Ruffalo will do a nude scene is his next movie if we elect Hillary, they hafta be serious. (Right, Mark?!) OK, maybe semi-serious. Joss Whedon released the first video for his Save the Day campaign this week. It features more celebrities than a double issue of Us Weekly during awards season and, in a nutshell, they all want you to vote against a man described in the clip as "a racist, abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of society" and for a woman who will support things like "common sense gun laws" as well as legislation that protects the welfare of children, immigrants and our neighbors around the globe. Among the stars making this plea are Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Don Cheadle, James Franco, Jesse Williams, Martin Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris. And don't forget: "If you do vote and help protect this country from fear and ignorance," they promise, in the pastiched clip, "... Mark will do a nude scene in his next movie." Sold? Go to SaveTheDay.Vote for lots of helpful info on voter registration and the candidates.

