Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx turn up in L.A. exactly five years after Katie filed for divorce from Tom Cruise. Plus, more news

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spotted in Los Angeles ahead of holiday weekend

This week marks exactly five years since Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise. The terms of the divorce agreement have remained confidential since then, but multiple tabloids have reported Katie agreed not to date anyone publicly for a period of five years following their split. On Thursday, June 29, E! News spotted the actress, who just days ago was in New York filming "The Gift," in a parking garage at the Century City Mall. Less than a mile away at the same time, her rumored boyfriend of four years, Jamie Foxx was seen outside the Century City Hotel with luggage at his feet. The implication, of course, is that the pair plan to spend the weekend together, as they reportedly did in Paris last month. In April, sources told Us Weekly Katie is "tired of playing the hiding game," adding that she and Jamie plan to "go public" soon. Reps for Katie and Tom announced she'd filed for divorce on June 29, 2012.

