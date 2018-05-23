Kevin Jonas and more former teen idols who quietly slipped out of the spotlight

Has it really been five years since "Married to Jonas" went off the air? The series starring Kevin Jonas (who was once a member of the wildly popular boy band The Jonas Brothers) and his wife, Danielle, ran for two seasons before officially ending on May 26, 2013, just five months before his music group parted ways. Since then, we've heard very little from Kevin. But to mark the anniversary of his show's finale, Wonderwall.com is checking up on Kevin and more teen idols who quietly stepped away from the limelight. Keep reading for more...

