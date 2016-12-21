Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted out together for the first time in months, plus more news

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted together for the first time in months

Split rumors continue to swirl around Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, but the couple looked happy to share one another's company last weekend when they stepped out for dinner together at a restaurant in Santa Monica. A source tells E! News that despite rumors to the contrary, the pair "never contemplated a break," while another insider has said they're simply "going through a lot" this year as Kanye recovers from his mental health crisis and Kim tries to move past her experience of being tied up and robbed by gunmen in Paris. Although their low-key dinner was the first time they've been seen together in months, Kim was wearing her wedding ring, suggesting she may have had other reasons for going out without it or her engagement ring in recent weeks. Kanye, meanwhile, seems not to be ready to get back to work just yet. He initially canceled his Saint Pablo tour dates for 2016 shortly before being hospitalized; on Wednesday, Dec. 21, TMZ reported he's scrubbed his schedule of plans to tour in Europe in 2017 as well.

