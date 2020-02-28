Lori Loughlin is reportedly optimistic ahead of trial thanks to new evidence, plus more news

Lori Loughlin is reportedly 'ready to fight' as trial date looms

Prospects haven't looked great for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli as they prepare to defend themselves against fraud and bribery charges in their upcoming college admissions scandal trial. But multiple outlets are now reporting the couple could come out on top, thanks to new evidence. The "belated discovery" allegedly shows admissions expert-slash-scammer Rick Singer deleted evidence after agreeing to cooperate with the FBI in his communication with Loughlin, Giannulli and seven other defendants accused of similar crimes, according to the Boston Globe. Defense attorneys claim to have proof that after Singer agreed to cooperate with the FBI, he deleted "approximately 250" iMessages that could incriminate him rather than the defendants. The messages are said to, include correspondence between Singer and defendants such as Felicity Huffman, who took a plea deal early on. Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports Loughlin and Giannulli's legal team dug up notes Singer took regarding his instructions from the FBI. "Singer's notes indicate that FBI agents yelled at him and instructed him to lie by saying that he told his clients who participated in the in the alleged 'side door' scheme that their payments were bribes, rather than legitimate donations that went to the schools," the couple's attorney Sean Berkowitz told Us. Given the new information that her lawyer believes could "exonerate" her, Loughlin "... is feeling motivated and ready to fight and has a renewed sense of hope with the recent evidence," according to an Us source. She and her husband have pled not guilty to all charges so far. Opening statements in their trial are expected to begin Oct. 5.

