ICYMI: Biggest TV news of February 2020
Chris Pratt is returning to TV
Chris Pratt is heading back to the small screen! On Feb. 4, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Chris is eyeing a return to television with "The Terminal List," a conspiracy thriller based on a Jack Carr novel of the same name. Not only would he star as a Navy SEAL named Reece, but the "Parks and Recreation" alum would be developing the drama, which is being envisioned as a multiple-season scripted series, with his former "The Magnificent Seven" director Antoine Fuqua, who would direct the pilot episode. The show centers around Reece's character after his platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes cover mission, leaving Reece to return home with "conflicting memories of the event and questions about culpability" where he discovers "dark forces working against him."
