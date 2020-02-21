ICYMI: The week in TV news for Feb. 16-22, 2020

"The Price Is Right" tapings postponed after Drew Carey's former fiancée is killed by an ex-boyfriend, game show host tweets petition to reform domestic violence laws

CBS canceled the Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 tapings of "The Price is Right" following the Feb. 15 death of host Drew Carey's former fiancée, family and sex therapist Dr. Amie Harwick, who police say was killed during an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, at her apartment in the Hollywood Hills. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game show will tape new episodes the week of Feb. 24 or March 2. Because episodes tape months in advance, "The Price is Right" will continue airing as usual. On Feb. 18, Carey took to Twitter to bring attention to a Change.org petition aimed at reforming domestic violence legislation. "Please sign this petition and chip in if you can," he tweeted, adding a hashtag reading "Justice For Amie." Harwick reportedly accused Pursehouse of physical abuse during their relationship nearly a decade ago and filed two restraining orders against him, but the most recent restraining order reportedly lapsed just weeks before her death. A friend told Page Six that Harwick "went to the police" after she ran into Pursehouse, a photographer, at an industry event in Los Angeles in January during which "his behavior was abusive and threatening," but according to the pal, authorities "did not take it seriously."

