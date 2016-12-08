Mariah Carey's backup dancer beau recalls their 'sweaty' first meeting, plus more new

Mariah Carey's backup dancer beau recalls their 'sweaty' first meeting

Welp. Mariah Carey and her team certainly aren't doing anything to quell interest in the singer's relationship with the 33-year-old backup dancer she's had on her arm -- and lips -- during this last round of promotion for her new reality show. In Bryan Tanaka's latest love-addled soundbyte, he tells E! News about his first interaction with Mariah way back when. "The first time we met we were actually in a rehearsal setting, a huge soundstage at Sony studios back in L.A. And she walked in with a beautiful entourage and I was on stage already," he recalled. "Our first introduction was kind of a sweaty mess, because I was on stage sweating … she came out all looking gorgeous and everything. But it was great we said 'Hi' real quick and we got back to work. He went on to cite the meeting as having been around 2005 or 2006. "I was a young buck, I was this green rookie when I first worked with her," he continued. Since then, Bryan added, "so many things have happened. … I grew up, I turned into a man and she's gone through so much." The drama! The romance! The press for "Mariah's World" …

