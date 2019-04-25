Bradley Cooper says becoming a dad changed him in 'every way,' plus more news

Bradley Cooper says becoming a dad changed him in 'every way'

A little over two years after welcoming his first child with model girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper is opening up about how much fatherhood changed him. "I think, like, every way," he responded to Ellen DeGeneres while on her talk show on Thursday, April 25. "It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of fear of judgment." Bradley says his 2-year-old daughter Lea gives him the best excuse to act like a kid again. "I can just play with toys all day long," he added, "or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I'm wasting my life. I love cartoons." On a more serious note, the "Avengers: Endgame" star is trying to enjoy his toddler's youth, but also looking to her future. "You think [about] what she's got to look forward to and also the burden of life. It's a lot. The innocence is beautiful to see," he said. Bradley has been linked to Irina since 2015, and while there's been buzz about a possible engagement, the couple has kept their relationship super private.

