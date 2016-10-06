Celebs who've been kicked off planes

The not-so-friendly skies! Though flying on a plane is the safest method of travel, it isn't always the most peaceful thanks to certain celebrities. Take a look at all the stars who've managed to get themselves thrown off of planes, starting with Christian Slater. Back in 1994, the "Heathers" star attempted to travel with an unlicensed gun in his luggage. The major mistake got him arrested and netted him three days of community service. Keep reading to see the other celebs who've had problems in the air!

RELATED: 26 stars you never knew were in the 'Star Trek' franchise