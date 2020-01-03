Celebs out and about: Golden Globes 2020 edition

It's award season and Wonderwall.com is checking up on some of the 2020 Golden Globe nominees ahead of the big night on Jan. 5, 2020, to find out what they've been up to before the show, starting Jennifer Lopez. The "Hustlers" star was looking fit while leaving the Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Jan 2, 2020. Keep reading to see more Golden Globes nominees out and about...

RELATED: J. Lo's best looks over the years