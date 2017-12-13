George Clooney's gift-giving game is on point, plus more news

George Clooney gives away free, noise-canceling headphones -- and $1 M

Don't let anyone ever tell you George Clooney is not a considerate guy. In the past few days, two examples of his general compassion have surfaced -- one of which involved his understanding that it's not awesome when babies start wailing on planes. The second involved him giving 14 friends $1 million each. According to TMZ, George and Amal Clooney recently shared first class flight from Los Angeles to England with their twins, Alexander and Ella. Rather than force the other passengers to endure the potential crying, they gave everyone wireless, limited edition, Casamigos Tequila headphones (although something tells us handing out the actual tequila would have helped mitigate the sound issues, too). In other news, Rande Gerber recently shared the fact that George does not mess around when it comes to repaying favors. And when we say "repaying," we mean with cold, hard cash. In a recent interview on MSNBC's "Headliners," George's longtime BFF and former Casamigos Tequila partner explained how George showed his gratitude to the friends who went the extra mile for him when he was first starting out -- in a nutshell, he paid their taxes for the year and gave them $1 million each. All 14 of them. "There's a group of guys that we call 'The Boys.' George had called me and 'The Boys' and said, 'Hey, mark September 27, 2013 on your calendar. Everyone's going to come to my house for dinner," Rande explained (via E! News). The 14 men got to George's house, where a black suitcase was waiting for each of them around the dinner table. "George begins to say, 'Listen, I want you guys to know how much you've meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you. So it was really important to me that while we're still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases,'" George told them, according to Rande. They opened the cases and found cash. "Every one of us — 14 of us — got a million dollars. Every single one of us. We're in shock. Like, what is this? He goes, 'I know we've all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don't have to worry about your kids, you don't have to worry about, you know, school, you don't have to worry about paying your mortgage,'" Rande said George told them. "One was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family," Rande continued. "Rides a bicycle to work every day. I mean these are guys that took care of George and now he's giving it all back. And George said, 'Not only that, I have paid everyone's taxes so this million dollars is yours.'" Rande tried to tell his friend he was not taking the money. "Immediately George goes, 'I'm just going to make one announcement. If Rande doesn't take the million dollars, nobody gets it,'" Rande, who took the money but gave it to charity, said. "This is who George is. That was Sept. 27, 2013. Now Sept. 27th, 2014, he marries Amal. Now that's good karma right there."

