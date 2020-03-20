Amanda Bynes' pregnancy claim surfaces and more celeb news ICYMI

Pregnant?

Is Amanda Bynes pregnant? On March 17, both the troubled former child star and her fiancé, Paul Michael, announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together. They have since deleted the posts. According to reports, the posts contained a picture of an ultrasound with Amanda's name on it. "Baby on board!" her caption read (his said "Baby in the making"). On March 18, TMZ reported that because the former actress is still under a conservatorship overseen by her mother, if pregnant, she would likely lose custody of the child after it's born (her father and Paul would allegedly share custody). "I'm not confirming that Amanda is expecting and because of that it's premature for anyone to speculate about who would have custody of Amanda's unborn child," her lawyer told TMZ. Amanda is currently in treatment for mental health issues.

